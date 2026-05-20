Health secy reviews Ebola preparedness with states, says no case in India so far

Union health secretary held a high-level review meeting with the states on Wednesday to assess preparedness and response measures regarding the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), according to people familiar with the matter.

During the meeting, states and UTs were advised to ensure readiness at all levels.

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The health secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, discussed the measures with health secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

The health ministry reiterated that no case of EVD has been reported in India so far. However, following the declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution.

During the meeting, states and Union Territories (UTs) were advised to ensure readiness at all levels.

Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and UTs.

“The health secretary emphasized the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities. All ministries and departments concerned have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry,” an official, requesting anonymity, said.

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry reiterated that India has prior experience in handling such situations effectively, including during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary measures were implemented successfully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry reiterated that India has prior experience in handling such situations effectively, including during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary measures were implemented successfully. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So far, 51 cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), although WHO said it was aware that the scale of the epidemic in DRC is much larger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, 51 cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), although WHO said it was aware that the scale of the epidemic in DRC is much larger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Uganda has also informed WHO of two confirmed cases in the capital, Kampala, including one death, among two individuals who travelled from DRC to Uganda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uganda has also informed WHO of two confirmed cases in the capital, Kampala, including one death, among two individuals who travelled from DRC to Uganda. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The government of India remains fully vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. Citizens are advised that there is no cause for panic, while continuing to follow official advisories and updates issued by health authorities,” senior health ministry official cited above said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government of India remains fully vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. Citizens are advised that there is no cause for panic, while continuing to follow official advisories and updates issued by health authorities,” senior health ministry official cited above said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rhythma Kaul ...Read More Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India. Read Less

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