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Health secy reviews Ebola preparedness with states, says no case in India so far

The health secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, discussed the measures with health secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

Published on: May 20, 2026 11:12 pm IST
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
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Union health secretary held a high-level review meeting with the states on Wednesday to assess preparedness and response measures regarding the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), according to people familiar with the matter.

During the meeting, states and UTs were advised to ensure readiness at all levels.

The health secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, discussed the measures with health secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

The health ministry reiterated that no case of EVD has been reported in India so far. However, following the declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution.

During the meeting, states and Union Territories (UTs) were advised to ensure readiness at all levels.

Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and UTs.

“The health secretary emphasized the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities. All ministries and departments concerned have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry,” an official, requesting anonymity, said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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