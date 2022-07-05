Hearing in Gyanvapi case resumes

The Varanasi district court on Monday resumed its hearing on a plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for unhindered rights to pray to Hindu idols installed within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Justice AK Vishvesh heard the arguments of the Committee, which manages the mosque, and fixed July 12 as the next date of hearing.

“We presented our arguments in support of our stand that the case is non maintainable,” Raees Ahmad Ansari, one of the advocates for the Muslim side, said.

The five Hindu women filed the case in an individual capacity and they don’t represent the entire Hindu community, another counsel of the committee, Akhlaque Ahmad, said. So, the case is non-maintainable, he added.

“We are ready with our arguments. We will present them in the court after advocates for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee complete their submission,” Shivam Gaur, an advocate for one of the women petitioners, said.

