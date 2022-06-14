Home / India News / Gyanvapi case: No HC order on survey due to ‘technical’ issue
Gyanvapi case: No HC order on survey due to ‘technical’ issue

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex last month
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 04:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday could not deliver its judgment due to technical reasons on a petition seeking survey of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on May 16.

A division bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Subhash Vidhyarthi heard the public interest litigation on June 10 and reserved the order for Monday (June 13).

“Due to technical reasons, the judgment could not be delivered today (Monday),” said lawyer Ashok Pandey, who filed the PIL in the high court on behalf of seven petitioners.

In the PIL, seven petitioners have sought survey of the structure found in Gyanvapi by a committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or high court to find out whether the structure found in mosque during a court-monitored survey on May 16 is a Shivling as claimed by Hindus or a fountain as claimed by Muslims.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex last month. The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

Sign out