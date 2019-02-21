Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case begins, Shashi Tharoor in court

A Delhi court on Thursday began hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Sunanda Pushkar’s husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been accused of abetting her suicide, was present in the court.

The police asked the court for 10 days’ time to argue on charges against Shashi Tharoor. While, Tharoor’s lawyer Vikas Pahwa said that they have filed revision petition for non compliance of evidence under section 207 of the CrPC (supply the accused of copy of police report and other documents) as the documents provided by the prosecution to them have some discrepancies.

The court has adjourned the case till 2pm today.

Shashi Tharoor has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Earlier this month, a Delhi court had sent the Sunanda Pushkar death case to Sessions court for further proceedings.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sent the case to Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was triable by a sessions judge.

The court had also directed Delhi police to preserve vigilance report in the matter. The maximum punishment for the offence is 10 years of imprisonment.

