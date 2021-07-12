Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hearing on Juhi Chawla's plea on 5G deferred by Delhi HC, judge recuses

Juhi Chawla's petition opposing 5G rollout was dismissed by the high court. The actor contended that the petition can be rejected, and not dismissed. The hearing will now take place on July 29.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Juhi Chawla was slapped with a fine of 20 lakh by the Delhi high court for her 5G petition..

The Delhi high court on Monday deferred hearing on the plea by actor Juhi Chawla in connection with the dismissal of her lawsuit against 5G wireless network technology. Chawla, through her lawyer, wants the court to "reject" the petition instead of "dismissing" it.

Justice Sanjeev Narula recused from hearing the actor's plea and directed that it be listed before another bench on July 29.

Last week, Justice J R Midha had directed that the application be placed before Justice Narula after the deposit of previously imposed fine of 20 lakh.

Chawla's lawyer argued that the plaint, which “never went up to the level of suit”, could only be rejected or returned in terms of the Civil Procedure Code, and not dismissed.

The actor moved the high court in May seeking to challenge the setting up of 5G network in the country, expressing concerns over its impact on animals and children. Chawla claimed in her petition that once 5G is implemented, no one will be able to avoid exposure.

The high court dismissed the petition on June 4 and slapped a fine of 20 lakh on the actor, saying the plea was "only for publicity".

After the petition was dismissed, Chawla posted a video on her Twitter account in which the actor said she is not against the 5G technology and only wanted the government's certificate that it is safe.

"In the hullabaloo of the past few days, I could not hear myself and the main message got lost," she said in the video.

The Cellular Operators' Association of India also said that 5G in India is safe, claiming that the radiation permitted in the country is one-tenth of what is globally accepted.

The country's leading telecom operators are holding trials before commercially launching the 5G services in India.

Topics
juhi chawla 5g trial
