Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heat wave: 10 hottest places in India where sun gets scorching
india news

Heat wave: 10 hottest places in India where sun gets scorching

The northern plains of India are experiencing hot weather conditions, according to India meteorological department. Even high altitude places like Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir are recording higher than normal temperatures.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Several other parts of northwest India continued to record hot weather conditions.(Rahul Raut/HT File Photo)

July is turning out to be a scorcher, just like June. Not just India, the month is exceptionally hot for several other countries. A Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in Oregon in the United States, a number that state's governor called “absolutely unacceptable."

In India, hot weather conditions continued in the northern parts of the country. The temperatures are expected to further rise in the region during the next 2-3 days according to India meteorological department (IMD).

The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most-delayed in the last 15 years.

After hitting parts of Haryana and Punjab on June 13, the southwest monsoon has stopped its advance resulting in dry spells in many states across the region.

The weather departmenr further said in its forecast on July 5 that heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Here are the 10 hottest place in India according to IMD:

Fatehgarh (Uttar Pradesh): 42.5 degrees Celsius

Gurugram (Haryana): 41.8 degrees Celsius

Ganganagar (Rajasthan): 41.8 degrees Celsius

Hisar (Haryana): 41.7 degrees Celsius

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): 41.4 degrees Celsius

Bathinda (Punjab): 40 degrees Celsius

Delhi: 39.5 degrees Celsius

Una (Himachal Pradesh): 39.4 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh: 38.2 degrees Celsius

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): 38 degrees Celsius

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india weather india meteorological department
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP