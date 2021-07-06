Heat wave: 10 hottest places in India where sun gets scorching

July is turning out to be a scorcher, just like June. Not just India, the month is exceptionally hot for several other countries. A Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in Oregon in the United States, a number that state's governor called “absolutely unacceptable."

In India, hot weather conditions continued in the northern parts of the country. The temperatures are expected to further rise in the region during the next 2-3 days according to India meteorological department (IMD).

The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most-delayed in the last 15 years.

After hitting parts of Haryana and Punjab on June 13, the southwest monsoon has stopped its advance resulting in dry spells in many states across the region.

The weather departmenr further said in its forecast on July 5 that heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Here are the 10 hottest place in India according to IMD:

Fatehgarh (Uttar Pradesh): 42.5 degrees Celsius

Gurugram (Haryana): 41.8 degrees Celsius

Ganganagar (Rajasthan): 41.8 degrees Celsius

Hisar (Haryana): 41.7 degrees Celsius

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): 41.4 degrees Celsius

Bathinda (Punjab): 40 degrees Celsius

Delhi: 39.5 degrees Celsius

Una (Himachal Pradesh): 39.4 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh: 38.2 degrees Celsius

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): 38 degrees Celsius