Heatwave conditions likely in parts of central, west, NW India for next few days

Heatwave conditions are likely in some parts of central, west and northwest India with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heatwave conditions are likely in pockets over Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and Madhya Pradesh on March 29 and 30; and Vidarbha and Odisha on March 30, 31 and 1.

Severe heatwave affected Delhi on Sunday as the maximum temperature was 40.1 degrees Celsius (°C), 8°C above normal, which is also the highest March temperature after March 31, 1945 .

Dust raising strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 30 and April 1.

According to IMD, heatwave is recorded when departure of the maximum temperature from normal is + 4°C to + 5°C or more for the regions where the normal maximum temperature is more than 40°C. Another criterion for IMD to declare heatwave is when departure of the maximum temperature from normal is + 5°C to + 6°C for regions where the normal maximum temperature is 40°C or less. (heatwave is declared only when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C for plains and at least 30°C for hilly regions).

heatwave can also declared when the actual maximum temperature remains 45°C or more for a day, irrespective of the normal maximum temperature, officials said.

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, thundersquall, or lightning at some places is very likely over northeast India till April 2 with the maximum activity during March 30 and 31. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur will be affected.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea during the next 36 hours. It is likely to become more marked over the North Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood during the subsequent 24 hours.Under its influence, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty wind is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea on March 30 and 31.