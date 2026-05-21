Orange alert in Delhi, ‘worse than loo’ warning in Noida, Ghaziabad amid scorching heat: Check latest forecast

The Delhi-NCR, which is already grappling with intense heat, may have to prepare for even harsher days, with temperatures expected to soar and no immediate relief in sight.

Delhi-NCR heatwave: IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR on Thursday. (AI generated image)

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As the heatwave continues to worsen, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “orange” alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain above 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The colour-coded alert for extreme heat and “loo” conditions remains active across Delhi-NCR, according to the weather department.

Delhi weather for next 7 days

The Met office has forecast heatwave conditions in the national capital until May 26. According to the seven-day forecast issued by the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness “strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening”.

Also read | Heatwave worsens power outages across Noida, Greater Noida; mercury hits 42.5°C

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{{^usCountry}} Temperatures are expected to remain above 44 degrees Celsius throughout the week, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. Little immediate relief {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Temperatures are expected to remain above 44 degrees Celsius throughout the week, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. Little immediate relief {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Weather experts said the prevailing weather pattern indicates little immediate relief for northwestern India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weather experts said the prevailing weather pattern indicates little immediate relief for northwestern India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Pre-monsoon activities will remain absent from northwest and central India for at least a week. Dry and hot winds blowing across Pakistan and the Thar Desert will further increase temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. There is no relief expected for the next four days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate and Meteorology, Skymet Weather. Power outages across Noida, Greater Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pre-monsoon activities will remain absent from northwest and central India for at least a week. Dry and hot winds blowing across Pakistan and the Thar Desert will further increase temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. There is no relief expected for the next four days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate and Meteorology, Skymet Weather. Power outages across Noida, Greater Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The extreme heat has also triggered widespread complaints of power outages across Noida and Greater Noida. Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with many residents reporting repeated electricity disruptions, especially during nighttime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The extreme heat has also triggered widespread complaints of power outages across Noida and Greater Noida. Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with many residents reporting repeated electricity disruptions, especially during nighttime. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Noida, Ghaziabad residents receive 'worse than loo' alert amid severe heatwave

Several residents told HT that frequent power cuts were making it increasingly difficult to deal with the soaring temperatures.

Public notices issued by Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) showed that scheduled shutdowns were being carried out in some areas of Noida due to ongoing infrastructure upgrade work. The work includes installation of breakers and control panels, along with replacement of damaged systems under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

'Worse than loo' alert

Delhi and the national capital region, Noida and Ghaziabad residents on Wednesday received another weather alert on their phones, warning them of winds “worse than loo.”

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In an alert sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a warning was issued for Aligarh, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mirzapur and Bhadohi for extremely hot, dry winds.

The NDMA alert mentioned the phrase - loo se bhi bheeshan loo - which translates to loo winds more horrific than loo.

(With inputs from Maria Khan)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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