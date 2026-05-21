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Orange alert in Delhi, ‘worse than loo’ warning in Noida, Ghaziabad amid scorching heat: Check latest forecast

Delhi-NCR heatwave: The orange alert for extreme heat and “loo” conditions remains active across Delhi-NCR, according to the weather department.

Published on: May 21, 2026 09:33 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The Delhi-NCR, which is already grappling with intense heat, may have to prepare for even harsher days, with temperatures expected to soar and no immediate relief in sight.

Delhi-NCR heatwave: IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR on Thursday. (AI generated image)

As the heatwave continues to worsen, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “orange” alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain above 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The colour-coded alert for extreme heat and “loo” conditions remains active across Delhi-NCR, according to the weather department.

Delhi weather for next 7 days

The Met office has forecast heatwave conditions in the national capital until May 26. According to the seven-day forecast issued by the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness “strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening”.

Also read | Heatwave worsens power outages across Noida, Greater Noida; mercury hits 42.5°C

Also read | Noida, Ghaziabad residents receive 'worse than loo' alert amid severe heatwave

Several residents told HT that frequent power cuts were making it increasingly difficult to deal with the soaring temperatures.

Public notices issued by Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) showed that scheduled shutdowns were being carried out in some areas of Noida due to ongoing infrastructure upgrade work. The work includes installation of breakers and control panels, along with replacement of damaged systems under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

'Worse than loo' alert

Delhi and the national capital region, Noida and Ghaziabad residents on Wednesday received another weather alert on their phones, warning them of winds “worse than loo.”

In an alert sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a warning was issued for Aligarh, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mirzapur and Bhadohi for extremely hot, dry winds.

The NDMA alert mentioned the phrase - loo se bhi bheeshan loo - which translates to loo winds more horrific than loo.

(With inputs from Maria Khan)

 
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Home / India News / Orange alert in Delhi, ‘worse than loo’ warning in Noida, Ghaziabad amid scorching heat: Check latest forecast
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