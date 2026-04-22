Heatwave effect: B’luru logs severe April heat

A sharp rise in temperatures across Karnataka has pushed Bengaluru into an unusually hot April, with weather patterns this week reflecting a broader shift affecting much of the state rather than a short-lived spike.

PTI file

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Surface air temperatures in the city have been recorded at levels significantly above normal, with recent days seeing readings between 36°C and 38°C. Data comparing April this year with the same period in 2025 shows the city’s average temperature to be at least 4°C higher. While April is not usually Bengaluru’s hottest month -- with average daytime temperatures around 34°C -- current conditions have already exceeded that benchmark.

Weather officials attributed the increase primarily to dry westerly winds moving into the region, which are raising daytime temperatures and reducing moisture levels. According to forecasters with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these conditions are expected to persist for several more days, with only limited cloud cover offering little respite.

Meteorologists have indicated that while some afternoon cloudiness may occur, it is unlikely to result in significant cooling. Any rainfall in the coming weeks is expected to be scattered and brief, associated with pre-monsoon activity rather than sustained weather change.

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{{^usCountry}} Even where showers do occur, experts say the relief is likely to be localised and temporary, leaving the broader pattern of above-average heat largely intact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even where showers do occur, experts say the relief is likely to be localised and temporary, leaving the broader pattern of above-average heat largely intact. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The impact of the heat is not confined to Bengaluru. Across Karnataka, temperatures have risen sharply, with several districts recording values in the low to mid- 40°C range. In Raichur and Kalaburagi, temperatures have crossed 41°C, reflecting the intensity of the current heatwave conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the heat is not confined to Bengaluru. Across Karnataka, temperatures have risen sharply, with several districts recording values in the low to mid- 40°C range. In Raichur and Kalaburagi, temperatures have crossed 41°C, reflecting the intensity of the current heatwave conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IMD scientist CS Patil said the trend is expected to continue. He warned that “heatwaves will increase across the state, including Bengaluru, for another week,” adding that most districts could see temperatures in the range of 40°C to 42°C during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD scientist CS Patil said the trend is expected to continue. He warned that “heatwaves will increase across the state, including Bengaluru, for another week,” adding that most districts could see temperatures in the range of 40°C to 42°C during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patil also cautioned that temperatures are likely to remain elevated both during the day and at night. “The temperature will increase not only during the day but also at night, so it will be extremely hot,” he said, pointing to the possibility of sustained discomfort for residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patil also cautioned that temperatures are likely to remain elevated both during the day and at night. “The temperature will increase not only during the day but also at night, so it will be extremely hot,” he said, pointing to the possibility of sustained discomfort for residents. {{/usCountry}}

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In Mysuru district, the heatwave has intensified over recent days, with several locations reporting temperatures close to 40°C. H.D. Kote recorded nearly 40°C on April 19, following readings of 39.6°C and 39.7°C on preceding days. Nanjangud registered 39.3°C, while Mysuru taluk recorded temperatures ranging between 37.7°C and 38.7°C over multiple days.

Despite the prevailing heat, some districts have also experienced sudden and intense weather events linked to pre-monsoon activity. In Hassan district, an elderly woman died after being struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree during heavy rain. In Chikkamagaluru, strong winds and storms damaged houses and infrastructure, with fallen trees disrupting connectivity in some areas.

Elsewhere, hailstorms and gusty winds caused damage to buildings and vehicles, while heavy rain in parts of Haveri district led to waterlogging, with roads inundated after drains overflowed.

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These contrasting conditions -- extreme heat followed by sudden storms -- have created additional uncertainty for residents, as rainfall has brought disruption rather than sustained cooling.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has forecast further episodes of strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state between April 20 and 24. However, these are expected to remain intermittent and unevenly distributed.

The heatwave may already have had serious consequences. In Bidar district’s Kamalanagar taluk, a 20-year-old man collapsed in a market area, with early indications suggesting sunstroke as a possible cause. A post-mortem report is awaited.

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