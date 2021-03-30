Heatwave in Odisha; Titlagarh sizzles at 42.2 degree Celsius

Odisha is experiencing a heatwave as at least 13 places across the state recorded temperature at 40 degree Celsius or above on Monday while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a likely rise in temperature by two to three degree during next two days.

While Titlagarh recorded the highest at 42.2 degrees Celsius, it was followed by Baripada (42 degrees Celsius), Bolangir (41.5 degrees Celsius), Jharsuguda and Sambalpur (41.2 degrees Celsius each), Angul and Hirakud (41.1 degrees Celsius each), Malkangiri (41 degrees Celsius), Bhubaneswar (40.5 degrees Celsius), Nayagarh and Talcher (40.2 degrees Celsius each) and Balasore and Cuttack (40 degrees Celsius each).

The Maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the next two days and no major change thereafter, the IMD said in its forecast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, also issued heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha till April 1.

Heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir and Sonepur on Tuesday and continue till 8.30 am of Wednesday, it said. Similarly, it said that the heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh and Kalahandi from 8.30 am of March 31 till 8.30 am on April 1.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner asked the district authorities to remain prepared for the heatwave conditions in certain places as predicted by the IMD.