Home / India News / Heatwave in Odisha; Titlagarh sizzles at 42.2 degree Celsius
india news

Heatwave in Odisha; Titlagarh sizzles at 42.2 degree Celsius

The Maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the next two days and no major change thereafter, the IMD said in its forecast.
PTI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, also issued heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha till April 1.(Representational image)

Odisha is experiencing a heatwave as at least 13 places across the state recorded temperature at 40 degree Celsius or above on Monday while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a likely rise in temperature by two to three degree during next two days.

While Titlagarh recorded the highest at 42.2 degrees Celsius, it was followed by Baripada (42 degrees Celsius), Bolangir (41.5 degrees Celsius), Jharsuguda and Sambalpur (41.2 degrees Celsius each), Angul and Hirakud (41.1 degrees Celsius each), Malkangiri (41 degrees Celsius), Bhubaneswar (40.5 degrees Celsius), Nayagarh and Talcher (40.2 degrees Celsius each) and Balasore and Cuttack (40 degrees Celsius each).

The Maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the next two days and no major change thereafter, the IMD said in its forecast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, also issued heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha till April 1.

Heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir and Sonepur on Tuesday and continue till 8.30 am of Wednesday, it said. Similarly, it said that the heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh and Kalahandi from 8.30 am of March 31 till 8.30 am on April 1.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

S Jaishankar, Ashraf Ghani exchange views on peace process in Afghanistan

Mehbooba Mufti denied passport after J-K CID report cites national security

UP: Two drown, another goes missing while taking a bath in Ganga

India-US agree to revamp energy partnership ahead of climate summit

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner asked the district authorities to remain prepared for the heatwave conditions in certain places as predicted by the IMD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news heatwave india meteorological department titlagarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP