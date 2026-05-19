Delhi residents are now experiencing “peak summer” conditions as temperatures continue to rise relentlessly across the national capital. With the mercury expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions, warning people to take precautions against prolonged exposure to the scorching heat.

As per IMD's weekly forecast, Delhi and the national capital region in under a yellow alert for heatwave till May 22. (AFP)

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Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as per the weekly weather update issued by the met department.

What is the reason behind Delhi's hot weather?

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather said the rise in temperature is due to the lack of any active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations, earlier HT reported. “Dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are also affecting the city. No major relief is expecting in the coming week,”said Palawat.

Delhi temperatures recorded on Tuesday

Among the city’s weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, which was 1.7 degrees above normal. Palam registered 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 27 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above the seasonal average. The Ridge station logged 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above normal.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Delhi melts on hottest day of season at 43.4°C; no relief in sight for coming days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Delhi melts on hottest day of season at 43.4°C; no relief in sight for coming days {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile on Tuesday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 189 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board. Yellow alert for next 3 days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile on Tuesday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 189 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board. Yellow alert for next 3 days {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per IMD's weekly forecast, Delhi and the national capital region in under a yellow alert for heatwave till May 22. Over the next three days, Delhi NCR may witness heatwave conditions with mainly clear sky and strong surface winds, with no relief in sight as of now. Delhi records hottest day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per IMD's weekly forecast, Delhi and the national capital region in under a yellow alert for heatwave till May 22. Over the next three days, Delhi NCR may witness heatwave conditions with mainly clear sky and strong surface winds, with no relief in sight as of now. Delhi records hottest day {{/usCountry}}

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The national capital on Monday witnessed the hottest day of the season so far, with the maximum temperature touching 43.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department has predicted no immediate relief over the next three days and issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions in isolated parts of the city as scorching temperatures continue to grip Delhi.

Measures suggested by IMD

Moderate temperature, heat is tolerable for public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people. Eg -infants, elderly people with chronic diseases.

Avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

Keep fire extinguishers at home and in your vehicles.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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