Heavy and widespread rainfall to continue over peninsular India
india news

Heavy and widespread rainfall to continue over peninsular India

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal off the southern Sri Lankan coast with strong northeasterly winds prevailing over the Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coastlines
Waterlogged premises of the Thiruchendur temple following heavy rain in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Several parts of peninsular India are witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall because of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, with widespread downpour expected across the region for the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal off the southern Sri Lankan coast with strong northeasterly winds prevailing at lower levels over the Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coastlines.

Due to the cyclonic circulation, several parts of Tamil Nadu recorded heavy rain on Thursday. Under the influence of the system, widespread rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, southern interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next three days. Squally winds, reaching up to 40-50kmph and gusting up to 60kmph, are expected in southwest Bay of Bengal, the Comorin area and the Gulf of Mannar along and off the southern Tamil Nadu coastline on Friday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over southern Andaman Sea around November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 29 and 30.

