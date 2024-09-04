Heavy rain alert for Telangana; schools closed in Andhra Pradesh's NTR | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for four districts in Telangana – Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu – warning of heavy rain on Wednesday, September 4. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacts with affected people during his visit to the flood-affected areas, in Vijayawada on Tuesday, September 3.(PTI)

An orange alert has also been issued for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh. According to the meteorological centre in Hyderabad, heavy rain is expected in parts of Telangana until September 7.

Local media reported the Andhra Pradesh government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the NTR district on September 4 due to heavy rainfall. The IMD observed a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and nearby areas between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. The weather body added, “A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.”

Torrential rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh led to the death of 35 people, damaged roads, submerged rail tracks, and flooded crops across thousands of acres. Residents are struggling to meet their daily needs as rescue and rehabilitation efforts continue.

Floodwaters have begun to recede in many areas of both states as there were no heavy rains on Tuesday, prompting the state governments to intensify relief operations in the affected regions. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy visited some of the flooded areas in their respective states.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rain: Latest updates

- Union minister G Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have spoken to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, assuring him of all necessary assistance amid the ongoing floods. Reddy noted significant losses, particularly in the Khammam and Mahabubabad areas, where floodwaters have entered people’s homes.

- Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan criticised the former YRSCP government, accusing it of neglecting the Budameru canal stream and ignoring smaller irrigation projects, which he believes worsened the flood impact.

- The Indian Air Force has been conducting relief operations in the flood-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada district, deploying six Mi-17 helicopters and two Chetak helicopters to distribute relief supplies.

- Residents in some parts of Vijayawada are facing severe power shortages, forcing many to charge their phones at railway stations. There are also reports of private boat operators exploiting flood victims by charging high fees. Around 44,041 people have been accommodated in relief camps.

- Five helicopters, including two from the Navy and three from the Air Force, are actively distributing food and airlifting people stranded in flooded areas. Additionally, 50,000 kg of relief materials have been dropped in the NTR District of Andhra Pradesh.

- South Central Railway announced that restoration work is ongoing in areas where heavy rains have caused breaches.

- Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has allocated ₹30 lakh from his discretionary funds to the Indian Red Cross Society’s Telangana branch to support immediate relief efforts through district branches.

- Telangana government employees have contributed one day of their basic pay, totalling ₹130 crore, to flood relief measures, and the cheque was handed over to CM Revanth Reddy.

- Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who died in the floods and assured that compensation would be increased for the loss of livestock, including cattle, goats, and sheep.

- Telugu actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna pledged ₹50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Actor Mahesh Babu also announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for both states in response to the ongoing flood crisis.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)