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Heavy rain alert issued for Kerala

Heavy rain alert issued for Kerala

Updated on: May 17, 2026 04:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, The IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert in two districts as heavy rain was reported in various parts of Kerala.

Heavy rain alert issued for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department declared an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours at isolated places.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, warning of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

On May 18, a yellow alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, while on May 19 it will be in force in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority , in a statement, urged people living in landslide- and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations as per official instructions.

People have also been urged to secure loose trees, electric posts, hoardings and walls in both private and public spaces and report potential hazards to authorities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
thiruvananthapuram imd kerala
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