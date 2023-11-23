Heavy rain causes flood-like situation in Kerala; schools shut in Tamil Nadu districts

Relentless heavy rains continue to pummel the southern state of Kerala, leading to a flood-like situation in various cities. Authorities have urged people to exercise extra vigil in high ranges and low-lying areas in the state. Landslides have been reported in hilly regions of Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, while intense waterlogging in low-lying areas has affected the normal life of people.

Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Kerala disrupting normal life.(PTI / video screengrab)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Pathanamthitta amid incessant rainfall. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan directed the district collector and the district police chief to monitor the security arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, bore the brunt of the downpour, recording a staggering 15 centimetres of rainfall, according to the IMD. Kunnathanam, another severely affected area, also witnessed a substantial 15 centimetres of rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Enadimangalam, Peermade, and Ottapalam followed closely, experiencing 13, 12, and 11 centimetres of rainfall, respectively.

In response to escalating water levels prompted by incessant heavy rains in their catchment areas, authorities raised the shutters of the Kallarkutty and Pambla dams in Idukki districts early this morning.

Reports suggest widespread damage to agriculture and properties in the Thiruvalla and Konni areas.

Several districts in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu have also been battered with heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to declare holidays in schools. The District Collectors have declared holidays for all government and private schools in eight districts including Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Nilgiri, Theni, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi on Thursday.

The regional Chennai meteorological department forecast suggests heavy to very heavy rain over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Sivagangai & Pudukottai districts and thunderstorm with moderate rain at a few places over Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Theni to Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu.

