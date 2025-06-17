Heavy rain chokes Delhi roads; traffic crawls near IGI airport, in Gurugram

Rain and waterlogging in parts of Delhi and adjoining cities like Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida led to traffic snarls on Tuesday evening as the downpour continued during peak hours. Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain on the National Highway-48 service road near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The rain led to knee-deep waterlogging in several areas like the underpass near Delhi Cantonment, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpurr, ITO, and Delhi Najafgarh Road and Delhi Rohtak Road, affecting vehicular movement.

Among roads that witnessed heavy traffic was a stretch of National Highway 48, from Dhaula Kuan towards the airport and Gurugram.

An underpass near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, on way to Dwarka, was also seen heavily waterlogged among other areas. Rainfall triggered waterlogging at Delhi's Mahipalpur bypass underpass.

Apart from snarls on road, the inclement weather in Delhi-NCR also led to 12 flight diversions on Tuesday.

In a passenger Advisory at 3:35 pm in Tuesday, Delhi Airport said flight operations may get impacted given the inclement weather conditions from 15:15 hours. Delhi Airport advised passengers to contact respective airlines for latest flight information.

The weather in Delhi and neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram turned pleasant on Tuesday with cloudy skies and rainfall, in big relief from the scorching heat that the National Capital Region as well as other parts of North India were facing.

According to IMD data, 10 mm rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung weather station, 5 mm at Lodhi Road, 41 mm at Pusa, 15 mm at Narayana, and 23 mm at Ayanagar on Tuesday.

At the Palam and Safdarjung stations, winds with speeds of 35-40kmph were observed from 2.30 pm to 3 pm and recently at 6.30 pm.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.8 notches below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal.