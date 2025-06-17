Rain, strong winds in Delhi-NCR divert 12 flights; roads waterlogged

Rain and strong winds hit parts of Delhi and adjoining cities on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging in some areas as well as flight diversions at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Children enjoy the rain at Bada Gumbad, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 pm and 4 pm on Tuesday, June 17.

In a passenger Advisory at 3:35 pm in Tuesday, Delhi Airport said flight operations may get impacted given the inclement weather conditions from 15:15 hours. Delhi Airport advised passengers to contact respective airlines for latest flight information.

The weather in Delhi and neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram turned pleasant on Tuesday with cloudy skies and rainfall, in big relief from the scorching heat that the National Capital Region as well as other parts of North India were facing.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at around 2 pm on Tuesday issued a weather alert for Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, warning of an incoming spell of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds within the next two hours.

The IMD warned of hailstorm, thunderstorm at isolated with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 50-70 km/h over some parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Haryana's Faridabad and several other areas.

A red warning was issued for Delhi and parts of NCR over possible rain and lightning, for 2:15 to 4:15 pm on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature Delhi on Tuesday settled at 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was expected to touch 34 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi until Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50-60 kmph.

The city's air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 96 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.