Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rain, strong winds in Delhi-NCR divert 12 flights; roads waterlogged

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Delhi rain: Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 pm and 4 pm on Tuesday, June 17.

Rain and strong winds hit parts of Delhi and adjoining cities on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging in some areas as well as flight diversions at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Children enjoy the rain at Bada Gumbad, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Children enjoy the rain at Bada Gumbad, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 pm and 4 pm on Tuesday, June 17.

In a passenger Advisory at 3:35 pm in Tuesday, Delhi Airport said flight operations may get impacted given the inclement weather conditions from 15:15 hours. Delhi Airport advised passengers to contact respective airlines for latest flight information.

The weather in Delhi and neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram turned pleasant on Tuesday with cloudy skies and rainfall, in big relief from the scorching heat that the National Capital Region as well as other parts of North India were facing.

 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at around 2 pm on Tuesday issued a weather alert for Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, warning of an incoming spell of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds within the next two hours.

The IMD warned of hailstorm, thunderstorm at isolated with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 50-70 km/h over some parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Haryana's Faridabad and several other areas.

A red warning was issued for Delhi and parts of NCR over possible rain and lightning, for 2:15 to 4:15 pm on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature Delhi on Tuesday settled at 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was expected to touch 34 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi until Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50-60 kmph.

The city's air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 96 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rain, strong winds in Delhi-NCR divert 12 flights; roads waterlogged
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On