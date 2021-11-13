Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heavy rain continues to lash Tamil Nadu, IMD issues thunderstorm alert

Tamil Nadu rainfall: As many as 14 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since last week, with the downpour leaving a trail of destruction in several districts.
A man carries a cooking gas cylinder and wades past a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, (File Photo / AP)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu within the next two hours, according to an alert issued by Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, has withdrawn a ‘red alert’ for heavy rainfall in Chennai, instead predicting more showers in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the MeT department, a new cyclonic system is expected to develop over the south Andaman sea on November 13 and 14. RK Jenamani, a senior scientist for the IMD, confirmed the development and said that the department is monitoring the system as it develops.

The districts in Tamil Nadu which are likely to see heavy rainfall later today are – Kanyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Salem, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Thenkasi. The meteorologists have also predicted moderate showers over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

As many as 14 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since last week, with the downpour leaving a trail of destruction in several districts. The ANI news agency reported, citing resident locals, that waterlogging has persisted in some areas, including in north Chennai's Jawahar Nagar, for over a week. The residents told the agency that they have no power and that “drainage water is mixed with rainwater, so there's odour and a lot of insects and snakes coming into the house.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin visited the rain-affected areas of Cuddalore earlier in the day and distributed relief materials to the needy people. Stalin also reviewed waterlogging in the agricultural areas of Kurinjipaadi and Cuddalore districts.

The chief minister later plans to visit the delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvaarur and Thanjore, and review the situation there. 

 

