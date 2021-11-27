Heavy rain expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh today; IMD issues red alert

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. A fresh low pressure area is expected to be formed by Monday, said the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional office in Chennai. It has issued a red alert for all the coastal districts till Saturday and an orange alert for adjacent districts.

According to IMD forecast, a fresh spell of heavy rain will lash Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai and Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry from November 25-29.

In view of this, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin Area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels.

It further said that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around November 29. "It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards in during subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said in its forecast on Friday.

"Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along & off south Tamilnadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on 26th & 27th November. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it further said on Twitter.

About Andhra Pradesh, the weather department said that the state's coastal areas, and Yanam and Rayalaseeman are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase on Sunday and Monday.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD said in a tweet.

During this northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu has received 61 per cent excess rainfall from October 1 till November 25. The excessive rainfall has caused havoc across the state including in Chennai since the first week of November.

A six-member central team concluded a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu earlier this week to assess rain-related damages as the state has sought central aid to the tune of ₹4,000 crore for restoration work.