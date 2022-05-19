Heavy rain floods Bengaluru, two dead

Bengaluru: At least two deaths were reported in Bengaluru as overnight heavy rainfall flooded streets and houses in several parts of the city on Wednesday, raising question on the civic body’s preparedness ahead of the monsoon and amid forecast of more downpour.

According to the police, two labourers — Dev Vrat from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh — who were working on a Cauvery drinking water project pipeline in Ullal Upanagara on Tuesday evening drowned when the water level inside the pipeline increased suddenly due to heavy rain. Another labourer working with them came out of the pipeline just in time before it was flooded.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹25,000 each to those whose houses have been affected.

Bommai ordered completion of work relating to stormwater drains, along with secondary and tertiary drains, in several wards of the city at the earliest, besides clearing of encroachments and bottlenecks affecting the flow of rainwater.

“For two days, there have been continuous rain at several places (in the city) and there have been over 100 mm rainfall, inundating several low-lying areas. I have already spoken to the municipal commissioner (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and engineers and have put the taskforce, home guards and SDRF to work to de-clog and pump the water out,” Bommai told reporters.

The commissioner would be monitoring the work and the directions have been issued to set up a control room, the CM added.

“As rain is expected to continue for the next two-three days, directions have been given to take precautionary measures, especially in low-lying areas....preparations were made for the rainy season and drains cleaned, but there are some geographical reasons too: Bengaluru cannot hold even 90 mm rains; adding to that gas line, water and cable work is on,” said Bommai.

The chief minister also visited rain-battered areas of Hosakere Halli, Dattatreya Nagara, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and nearby areas and took stock of the situation.

Most of the inconvenience is caused due to simultaneous works being carried out on underground drains, gas pipelines and telecom cables in the city, he said.

“Encroachments on Rajakaluves (major storm water drains) have been identified and action is being taken to clear them. Most of the inconvenience is being caused due to simultaneous works of underground drains, gas pipelines, telecom cables, water supply going on in the city. Roads have been dug up for these works. Therefore, a task force is being constituted. Road works would be taken up after completion of these ongoing works,” he added.

“We have identified the bottlenecks and they will be cleared within this year; ₹1,600 crore has been provided for it. There are also some low-lying areas where secondary and tertiary drains work is being taken up. Within one or 1.5 years, we will see to it that they are done,” he said.

Noting that he has got information about two deaths in Ullal Upanagara, Bommai said ₹5 lakh would be given to the bereaved family on behalf of the government; ₹25,000 for those whose houses were submerged and arrangements would be made for their food and other basic needs, he said.

He said the geographical terrain of the city, construction of houses on the banks of stormwater drains were some of the reasons of flooding. The solution lay in the completion of ongoing work that also involves connected the drain to outside of the city for the water to flow out, he added.

Meanwhile, the India meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast more rains in the city for the next 24 hours. Horamavu, in the eastern side of the city received 155 mm of rains while at least another 10 localities received over 100 mm of rains, according to data from IMD.

Overall, the city received 114.6 mm of rain while the international airport area received 65.6 mm. Localities around the HAL airport area received 86.4 mm rainfall, according to IMD data.

“Widespread moderate to heavy rain and at isolated places very heavy rain to extremely heavy rain very likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara & Ramanagara districts during 18th & 19th May, 2022 and scattered to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rain likely over remaining districts of the state during the period,” the IMD said on Wednesday.

There were also reports of uprooting of trees while scores of vehicles were submerged in several parts of the city such as Horamavu, HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Neelasandra.

There was waterlogging in many parts of the city, which also witnessed traffic snarls due to the torrential rainfall.