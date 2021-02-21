Heavy rain in Puducherry; schools to remain closed on Monday

Streets were waterlogged in many parts of Puducherry after heavy rains, which started on Saturday, battered the union territory. In view of the incessant rains, all private and government schools will remain shut for students of classes 1 to 9 on February 22, the education department announced on Sunday.

"Rainfall and thunderstorm were observed from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday at few places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal," said IMD in a statement. The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places in Puducherry during the next two days. "Isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Puducherry during the next 24 hours," the department said in its daily weather bulletin today.

In many low-lying areas, the water entered the houses. The areas which received the highest rainfall include Krishna Nagar, Pavana Nagar and Boomianpet.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is on rounds to inspect different areas affected due to the rains. "Inspected rainwater stagnated areas across Lenin Street, Nelithope Constituency," Narayanasamy said in one of the tweets as he shared pictures from his visit.

Lieutenant governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited the rain-hit areas. She also held a review meeting and asked authorities to immediately start the relief work and "ensure citizens do not face hardships," Raj Nivas Secretariat informed. "After inspecting various waterlogged locations of Puducherry, Hon'ble Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan held a review meeting at Raj Nivas to take stock of the situation. She's asked the authorities to plunge into action and ensure citizens do not face hardships," it wrote on Twitter.

As life was thrown out of gear following the rains, many people took to Twitter shared pictures of the waterlogged streets.