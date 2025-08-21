Heavy rain in parts of Karnataka triggers flood threat, Krishna river swells

​Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday, disrupting daily life and triggering precautionary evacuations, as the major reservoirs neared their full capacity. Heavy rainfall continued over Dharvad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttar Kannada, leading to damage to houses flood-like situation. People watch water discharge from KRS reservoir, in Mandya district, Karnataka, on Monday (PTI)

Heavy water inflow from Maharashtra led to rising water levels of the Krishna River. Following the release of 1.60 lakh cusecs from Narayanpur reservoir, the Sheelhalli bridge was submerged, cutting off road connectivity with the areas. Villages along the riverbank are now under “flood threat," PTI news agency reported, quoting officials.

Sheelhalli-Hanchinal bridge inundated

Villages along the riverbank, including Kaddaragaddi, Yarigodi, and Hanchinal, have been cut off after the Sheelhalli-Hanchinal bridge got inundated. With this, villagers are now forced to take a 45-kilometre detour via Jaladurga to reach the taluk headquarters, officials added.

For Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in parts of Karnataka, including in Bidar, Bijapur, Belgam, Shimoga, and Chikmagalur, for moderate to heavy rainfall. In some parts of the state, no warning has been issued.

Due to the heavy rain in the Western Ghats region of Maharashtra, a flood threat also looms along the banks of the Krishna and Bhima rivers, with large volumes of water being released into both rivers, leading to increasing water levels.

All 30 gates of the Basavasagar Dam were opened following heavy inflows, while 17 gates of the Gurusanagi Barrage in Yadgir district were also lifted, according to officials.

Reservoirs approach full capacity

The flood threat continues to loom as several reservoirs across the state approach full capacity. As of Wednesday, the Almatti Dam had reached its full storage level of 123.08 TMC, while the Tungabhadra reservoir held 76.91 TMC of water against its total capacity of 105.79 TMC. Meanwhile, the Narayanapura reservoir recorded a water level of 33.31 TMC.

In Belagavi, heavy rains lashed the Malaprabha river basin. Several videos emerged online in which vehicles were seen swept away due to water pressure. Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s Bidar, water entered the Anantha Pradmanabha temple

Farmers are distressed as crops across 1.21 lakh hectares, including toor dal (togari), black gram, and soybean, have been destroyed, BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar told the Assembly. “Potholes in Bengaluru make big news, but not the plight of farmers who are suffering due to crop loss,” he said further.

IMD predicted widespread rainfall across Karnataka over the next seven days, with heavy showers expected in coastal and northern interior districts. In the north interior region, Belagavi is likely to see heavy rainfall with winds of 30-40 kmph, while Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Dharwad could experience light to moderate rain.

The coastal and interior parts of Karnataka are expected to experience continuous rain till August 25.