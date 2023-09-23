Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, accompanied by gusty winds, providing welcome relief from the sultry weather that had enveloped the region from past few days. The minimum temperature in the national capital has been recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Rain lashed parts of Delhi.(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather agency had earlier predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day, with a maximum temperature expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius. Several areas in the city, including east Delhi, Shahdara, northeast Delhi, and the southern region, experienced rain after a spell of overcast weather.

The rainfall was a significant respite for the city's residents as they have been experiencing scorching heat over the past few days. Fresh showers were observed in various parts of Delhi, including RK Puram, Lok Kalyan Marg, and India Gate.

According to the IMD, the day was expected to remain generally cloudy with intermittent light rain or drizzle. The humidity was recorded at 84 percent at 8.30 am. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi stood at 112 around noon.

Rain in other regions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh and its neighboring regions were drenched by rain on Saturday offering a reprieve from the oppressive weather. The union territory recorded 11.2 mm of rainfall, according to meteorological officials. In addition, Punjab's Mohali and Haryana's Panchkula, bordering Chandigarh, also experienced precipitation.

Meanwhile, Nagpur city in Maharashtra was inundated with heavy rains, leading to the rescue of 180 individuals, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, as reported by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to rescue people from flooded homes and streets. In response to the situation, two Army units are en route to the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The downpours in Nagpur commenced on Friday night and continued relentlessly. The Nagpur airport recorded 106 mm of rainfall by 5:30 am, as per weather reports. As a result of the heavy rains, multiple roads and residential areas have been submerged.

In a precautionary measure, local authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges. Fadnavis, who represents Nagpur as an MLA, took to social media to share his continuous monitoring of the city's rain situation.

Reports also indicated waterlogging on Canal Road in Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, with residents stranded in their homes due to flooding.

Visuals revealed low-lying areas, homes, and roads inundated by rainwater.

The Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai had previously predicted heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, in parts of Konkan and the ghat regions of Madhya in Maharashtra for three days, ending today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail