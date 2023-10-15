Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heavy rain lashes Kerala, waterlogging in several parts of state

Heavy rain lashes Kerala, waterlogging in several parts of state

PTI |
Oct 15, 2023 11:11 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for the day.

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, leading to waterlogging in many parts, including the state's southernmost district on Sunday.

A motorcyclist caught in rain, in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in many places in the state in the coming days.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

According to visuals shown on TV channels, the heavy rains since Saturday resulted in many roads in Thiruvananthapuram district being waterlogged with water entering homes and in some areas it was difficult to differentiate between roads and streams.

Visuals also showed cars almost submerged while rescuers evacuated people from homes in inflatable boats to camps in some parts of Thiruvananthapuram.

Waterlogging of roads and water entering homes was also reported from various parts of Ernakulam district on Saturday.

