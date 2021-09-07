Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rain lashes Odisha districts; weather department sounds yellow alert
Heavy rain lashes Odisha districts; weather department sounds yellow alert

This comes as heavy rain lashed several districts of Odisha, bringing respite to the farming community of the state, which has been staring at a drought-like situation due to the patchy monsoon.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The state government also put the districts on alert and warned of damaged communication infrastructures and landslides in some areas.(File Photo / Representational Image)

The meteorological department of Odisha on Tuesday issued a yellow warning as it forecast the formation of a fresh depression over the Bay of Bengal around September 11. "A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the North and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around 11th September 2021," the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar tweeted.

Under the influence of the movement of the low-pressure area, the weather department further predicted "light to moderate or thundershowers" at most places over the districts of interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a forecast of heavy rainfall over Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday. The weather department urged fishermen to not venture into the sea in view of the forecast. Squally weather conditions with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50kmph is likely off the Odisha coast, it also said as per a PTI report.

The state government also put the districts on alert and warned of damaged communication infrastructures and landslides in some areas. Special relief commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena wrote to collectors, asking the local administrations to remain vigilant of the situation.

Meanwhile, Banki in Cuttack and Khandapara in Nayagarh districts received very heavy rainfall of 140mm and 117.4mm, respectively, in a 24-hour-span till 8.30am on Tuesday, according to the IMD.

Ganjam's Sorada and Daspalla in Nayagarh also received rainfall above 100 mm as heavy showers lashed Ganjam, Balasore, Angul, Gajapati, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi districts.

 

(With agency inputs)

