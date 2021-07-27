Heavy rain likely in Punjab, Haryana in next 48 hrs, orange alert for MP regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the rainfall activity is likely to increase over Punjab and Haryana during the next 48 to 72 hours. The IMD's regional centre in Chandigarh forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places in both the states.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts in Madhya Pradesh. Further, in its weather bulletin, the IMD announced a yellow alertwarning of moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning for 10 districts of the state for the next 24 hours.

The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

In the wake of a number of deaths due to lightning in the past few weeks in many states, the IMD also suggested action during such conditions.

It has asked people not to take shelter under isolated trees. "Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and outdoor watery area," the IMD said in the advisory.

It asked people to go indoors or seek safe pukka shelters after hearing thunder, further asking them to stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

"If no shelter is available, immediately get into the lightning crouch (a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground)," the IMD advisory said.

The weather department further asked people to stay inside car or bus or train durign travel when thunderstorm occurs. It said that people should stay away from electric/electronic appliance and downed power lines.

Meanwhile, heavy rain on Tuesday morning led to extensive waterlogging at several road stretches across national capital Delhi, including near Pragati Maidan in the central part of the city and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part, affecting traffic movement.

The IMD said 100 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, in the last 24 hours.