Heavy rain likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal today

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over Punjab,Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and likely to remain so during the next five days. A low pressure area is lying over southeast Jharkhand and neighbourhood. It is likely to weaken gradually during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards as a cyclonic circulation across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and north Madhya Pradesh during the subsequent 2-3 days.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over east Rajasthan. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha today. Widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy rain is likely over East Rajasthan and Gujarat region till September 25 and over West Rajasthan today. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand till September 25 and over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana today.

Heavy rain is likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till September 24 and decrease thereafter. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over east central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence; a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26.