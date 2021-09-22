Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rain likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal today
india news

Heavy rain likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal today

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and likely to remain so during the next five days. A low pressure area is lying over southeast Jharkhand and neighbourhood
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over Punjab,Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and likely to remain so during the next five days. A low pressure area is lying over southeast Jharkhand and neighbourhood. It is likely to weaken gradually during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards as a cyclonic circulation across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and north Madhya Pradesh during the subsequent 2-3 days.

Also Read | Light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

A cyclonic circulation is lying over east Rajasthan. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha today. Widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy rain is likely over East Rajasthan and Gujarat region till September 25 and over West Rajasthan today. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand till September 25 and over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana today.

Heavy rain is likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till September 24 and decrease thereafter. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over east central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence; a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India has administered at least 820 million Covid vaccine doses till now

CBI arrests two foreigners in Chennai Port Trust bank fraud case

Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases drop; experts warn of potential spike

News updates from HT: Bengal could see more rainfall ahead of festivals
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP