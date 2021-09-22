Light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms on Wednesday, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On its Twitter handle, the IMD posted the locations where rainfall is expected today. Along with Delhi, many areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) are also expected to witness thunderstorm with moderate rain.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station) Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana,” the IMD said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The department warned of possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic in these areas.

About Delhi, the IMD said in an early morning tweet that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj and Palam. In NCR, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida are expected to receive rain.

The weather department has issued an “orange” alert for Wednesday and a “yellow” alert for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. For Friday, it has issued a “green” alert.

The IMD uses four colour codes - “green” means all is well, “yellow” indicates severely bad weather and that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in the day-to-day activities, an “orange” alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply and “red” is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.

Delhi this year has seen an erratic monsoon, with the season being one of the wettest since IMD started maintaining weather records. In the month of September, Delhi also recorded eight rainy days, which is unlikely for this time of the year. Usually, the rainiest months of the season is August.