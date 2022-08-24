Heavy rain likely over UP, Uttarakhand: IMD

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over southwest Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A well marked low pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is south of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood areas extending upto middle tropospheric levels.

Also Read: IMD predicts rainfall in 18 states this week, flood-hit Odisha among these

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over southwest Rajasthan on Wednesday; Chhattisgarh on August 26 and 27.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 26 and 27; Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on Wednesday.

Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday and over Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong surface winds is very likely to prevail over southwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.