Heavy rain likely to continue in Himachal, Uttarakhand; decrease tomorrow: IMD

Heavy monsoon rainfall is likely to continue in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The Met department in its daily bulletin said that the monsoon trough lay north of its normal position causing intense rainfall in the Himalayan region and is likely to gradually shift southwards to its normal position from August 18. In view of this weather system, Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on August 14-15 while Uttarakhand is likely to witness similar rainfall activity till August 18.

Shimla: Damaged railway track following a landslide due to incessant rains near Summer Hill in Shimla, Monday, Aug. 14. 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours and substantial decrease thereafter from tomorrow,” the IMD bulletin said.

The incessant rainfall and incidents of cloudbursts in Himachal and Uttarakhand have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges. Dozens of people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted rainfall in parts of Punjab and Haryana for the next two to three days.

“The areas of Punjab and Haryana which are bordering states to Himachal Pradesh may receive heavy rains,” said Manmohan Singh, Director of the Meteorological Department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with these areas, rain is also expected in Chandigarh.

“The temperature which is being recorded at 34 to 36 degrees Celsius in Punjab and Haryana will also see a decrease in the coming weeks.”

The IMD has also warned about risk of flash flood over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh Met Sub-divisions.

In northeast India, moderate to heavy rainfall activity is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON