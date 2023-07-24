Watch | Lion spotted on flyover in rain-battered Junagadh

Amidst heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Junagadh, a rare video has emerged on the internet, capturing the sight of a lion strolling casually on a flyover. The footage depicts the majestic big cat calmly walking along the road while vehicles pass by.

Lion strolls casually on a flyover

Shared by former cricketer Syed Saba Karim on Twitter, the video highlights the harsh impact of incessant rains and flood-like situations in various cities of Gujarat, which have compelled animals to seek new habitats. In his post, Karim wrote, “Gujarat is battered with incessant rains with the flood-like situation in many cities. Even, the King of the Jungle is forced to relocate from its habitat. Pray to God for a speedy recovery and normalisation of the cities affected.”

Since its posting, the video has garnered an impressive 3,000 views and has attracted numerous comments from viewers.

One user commented, “The king wanders to witness the plight of his kingdom,” while another wrote, "I hope the wildlife is safe and receiving proper care. This is truly saddening."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in Gujarat for the next 24 hours. The state is expected to receive rainfall exceeding 20 cm, and there is a possibility of continued precipitation in isolated areas. To alert residents and authorities, IMD has issued color-coded alerts for different districts in Gujarat until July 24. These alerts include red, orange, and yellow, indicating varying levels of severity for potential impacts of heavy rainfall.

As a consequence of the rains, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had to cancel all his scheduled programs and convene an emergency meeting on Saturday.

The continuous and heavy rainfall also triggered severe flooding in residential areas of Junagadh, causing several cattle and vehicles to be swept away in the strong water flow.

