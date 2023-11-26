Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Tamil Nadu; snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh | Weather updates

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on November 26. According to the IMD's daily weather forecast, several parts of Maharashtra may witness rainfall, with the possibility of a hailstorm in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm.

The weather department predicted heavy rain for Marathwada, as well as the eastern and western regions of Rajasthan. (File)

The IMD said, “There is a possibility of heavy rain along with hailstorm on 26 November in Madhya Maharashtra. The general public is requested to take weather-related precautions and avoid going to waterlogged, unpaved roads and crowded areas.”

The weather department also issued a similar rain forecast for Marathwada, as well as the eastern and western regions of Rajasthan.

“Thunderstorm activity accompanied with hailstorm and heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and south Rajasthan during 26th -27th November,” said the weather monitoring agency.

Many took to social media to share videos of the weather conditions in Mumbai.

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu too received heavy showers. Several districts of the southern state have been witnessing downpours over the past few days. Chennai's Regional Meteorological Department issued a warning for light to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till November 26.

The meteorological director said many areas in the state have received substantial rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Deputy director general of the RMC S Balachandran said a low-pressure area was likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and its vicinity around November 26, with a subsequent west-northwestward movement and intensification into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27.

Due to the persistent rain, authorities have declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts.

Snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh weather department forecast light to moderate rain along with snowfall in the higher regions of the hill state on November 26 and 27.

“From November 26-27, the higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts will receive snowfall and the lower areas of Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Kangra will receive light rainfall. From November 28-29, the snowfall will be reduced and the weather will clear,” it said.

Kerala stampede due to rainfall?

Four students died and over 60 were injured in a stampede-like situation during the annual festival at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kerala on Saturday. The incident took place during a concert by singer Nikita Gandhi.

The vice chancellor of the university said the stampede took place when it started raining. “The fest started yesterday. Various programmes have been arranged as part of the fest. Today, there was a musical programme. Students from neighbouring colleges also attended the programme. Unfortunately, the crowd was huge. More than 2,000 people came inside and there was a rush at the stairs,” he said.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar said, “It is suspected that there was a college arts function being held by the school of engineering. The invitees were asked to come in black T-shirts. Due to the sudden rain, people who were at the sites tried to get inside. Suddenly, people who were on the steps fell down, and people stomped over them. The fest turned into a freak accident”

