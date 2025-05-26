Heavy rain soaks South Mumbai, Nariman Point records 104 mm rainfall in one hour

Heavy rain lashed South Mumbai on Monday morning, with Nariman Point recording 104 mm of rainfall between 9 am and 10 am, the highest in the city during that hour. People make way through a waterlogged road at Gandhi Market amid heavy rains at Matunga in Mumbai, Monday, May 26, 2025.(PTI)

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), several other areas in South Mumbai also witnessed intense rainfall.

The A Ward Office recorded 86 mm, Colaba Pumping Station 83 mm, the Municipal Head Office 80 mm, and Colaba Fire Station 77 mm. Grant Road’s Eye Hospital registered 67 mm, Malabar Hill 63 mm, and the D Ward logged 61 mm.

Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas such as Dadar TT, Hindmata, Sion Circle, and Shakkar Panchayat. The BMC said it was monitoring these locations via CCTV and had deployed emergency response teams across the city.

Officials said the rainfall was part of pre-monsoon and urged residents to remain cautious during intense spells as the monsoon approaches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded weather warning from orange to red as widespread flooding affected several areas.

The IMD also said that the Southwest Monsoon arrived over Mumbai, the earliest ever recorded for the city. The previous earliest onset was 29 May, recorded in 1956, 1962, and 1971.

Metro Line 3 hit by flooding at Acharya Atre Chowk

Meanwhile, operations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 were partially suspended after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), services between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were temporarily halted as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. Services between Aarey JVLR and Worli remained unaffected and continued as normal.

The incident has raised questions over the construction quality and monsoon preparedness of the 33-kilometre fully underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor.

In a statement, MMRC said, “Due to the sudden and intense rainfall today, water seepage was reported at the under-construction entry/exit structure of Acharya Atrey Chowk station. The incident occurred when the RCC water-retaining wall constructed at entry/exit collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water from an adjoining utility,”

The station, which became operational earlier this month with an extension of services from the Bandra-Kurla Complex, was seen inundated in several viral videos circulating on social media.

The footage showed flooding across the platform, ticketing area and station premises. One video captured water cascading near escalators, a collapsed false ceiling, and dislodged machinery within the station.