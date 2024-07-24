Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, impacts traffic in parts of NCR

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert, signifying the need to stay updated about the severe weather, for the Capital on Wednesday even as heavy rain triggered waterlogging, impacting traffic in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). It said light to moderate rain was expected throughout the day. IMD said Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, received 27mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until 8:30 am. (HT PHOTO)

IMD said Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, received 27mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until 8:30 am. In the same period, Ayanagar received 14.2mm, Ridge 26.6mm, Lodhi Road 24.2mm, and Palam 17.8mm rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories asking people to avoid waterlogged stretches including the Zakhira Underpass, Nigambodh Ghat, and Anand Parbat.

In Ghaziabad, heavy rain caused traffic snarls at places such as Lal Kuan and National Highway (NH)-9 near Indirapuram and Uttar Pradesh Gate. “I was stuck up for almost an hour due to traffic congestion which was due to water-logging at the Lal Kuan intersection. There was a heavy flow of traffic from Bulandshahr towards Ghaziabad,” said Alka Singh, a daily commuter.

Indirapuram resident Kuldeep Saxena said that the rain in trans-Hindon was heavy but only for about an hour. “The traffic snarls started to build up on NH-9 but I started early for my office seeing the weather conditions. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway was clear of traffic. The rainfall was heavy, waterlogging several underpasses on NH-9. The internal roads in Indirapuram were waterlogged, but the levels reduced as rain had stopped around 8am,” said Saxena.

In Noida, traffic was affected at places such as the Botanical Garden, Dalit Prerna Sthal, The Great India Place, Bird Feeding Point, Sectors 96, 95, 63, and 27. The Noida Authority installed equipment to clear the water at key junctions including the DND Flyway.

Last month, the Noida Police identified 19 places where waterlogging is frequently reported in Noida and Greater Noida to alert the authorities about the drainage issue.

“We had sent an additional force before congestion was reported at these hotspots. Traffic officials cleared the congestion at Dalit Prerna Sthal and Botanical Garden,” said traffic inspector Shailendra Singh. He added the expressway was not affected as rain stopped before peak hours of traffic.

Congestion was reported at Sector 94 around 9.20 am. “Due to rain, waterlogging was reported at Underpass and connected roads. Traffic police personnel were sent to clear the congestion,” said Noida Police when a commuter reported the issue on social media.

The minimum temperature dipped to 27°C from Tuesday’s 28.5°C. A maximum temperature of 35°C was recorded on Tuesday. The IMD said similar weather was expected until July 29, with the possibility of a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms.