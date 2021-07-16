Heavy rain warning for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand over weekend

Widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls till July 16, increasing to heavy to very heavy rainfall over these regions during July 17 and 18, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through south of its normal position along Amreli, Surat, Buldana, Adilabad, Jagdalpur, Vishakhapatnam and thence east-southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5km above the mean sea level. As per the numerical weather prediction model forecasts of IMD, monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards from July 16 which will cause heavy rain along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Enhanced rainfall activity is also likely over all of northwest India from July 17 with widespread rain over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during July 17 and 19 and peak activity on July 18. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over north Rajasthan, Haryana, northwest Madhya Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh during July 17 and 19. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh during the same period.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over northeast India till July 19. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Karnataka during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Telangana and ghat areas of madhya Maharashtra on July 16. Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.