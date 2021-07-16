Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rain warning for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand over weekend
india news

Heavy rain warning for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand over weekend

Enhanced rainfall activity is also likely over all of northwest India from July 17 with widespread rain over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during July 17 and 19 and peak activity on July 18
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Passengers get out of an auto rickshaw that broke down on a waterlogged stretch during heavy rain near Vinod Nagar in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 14. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT photo)

Widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls till July 16, increasing to heavy to very heavy rainfall over these regions during July 17 and 18, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through south of its normal position along Amreli, Surat, Buldana, Adilabad, Jagdalpur, Vishakhapatnam and thence east-southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5km above the mean sea level. As per the numerical weather prediction model forecasts of IMD, monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards from July 16 which will cause heavy rain along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Enhanced rainfall activity is also likely over all of northwest India from July 17 with widespread rain over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during July 17 and 19 and peak activity on July 18. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over north Rajasthan, Haryana, northwest Madhya Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh during July 17 and 19. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh during the same period.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over northeast India till July 19. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Karnataka during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Telangana and ghat areas of madhya Maharashtra on July 16. Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP