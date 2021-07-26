Heavy rain warning for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and N-W plains

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from Monday, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during July 26-29; over Uttarakhand during July 26-29; over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Punjab, and Haryana during July 27-29, the forecast said.

A low pressure area is lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh. The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is running south of its normal position while its eastern end is north of the normal position. The trough is likely to shift northwards and bring rain to the Himalayan foothills.

Also Read | Delhi weather: Moderate rainfall, cloudy skies likely today, says IMD

The offshore trough at mean sea level runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around July 28. Under the influence of these systems, enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy showers is likely over east and adjoining central India (Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar) from July 27. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh on Monday and reduce in intensity thereafter.