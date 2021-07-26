Delhi weather: Moderate rainfall, cloudy skies likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness moderate rainfall on Monday morning with cloudy skies throughout the day as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 27.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 37.3 degrees Celsius – three degrees above normal.

The IMD, which got a series of predictions wrong over the arrival of the monsoon in the last month, had issued an orange alert for Monday as well.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 76. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 107, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Due to the rain, air quality in the national capital is also expected to stay in the satisfactory category this week. On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the lower end of the Satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Moderate AQI is forecasted for the next two days. Satisfactory AQI is forecasted on July 27.”