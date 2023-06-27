Heavy rainfall across India, IMD issues orange, yellow alert for several parts

Several parts of India have been receiving continuous rainfall for the past few days. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monsoon season is likely to linger over for the next few days.

A couple push their auto rickshaw during heavy rains in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Reuters)

An IMD statement said heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely to occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and Ghat areas of Maharashtra over the next five days.

It further stated that extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on Wednesday.

IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI, “The monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement in the last 4-5 days. Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will be covered.”

Delhi

The IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert for parts of New Delhi for Tuesday. Delhi received heavy rainfall in several areas on Tuesday, and in the morning the minimum temperature dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below normal. An IMD official said that Delhi received 5.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaking on MCD's monsoon preparations told ANI, “In the last 15 days, we have held meetings 2-3 times not only with MCD officers but also inter-departmental. We called officers from PWD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, Railways and Metro. We discussed all the preparations that should be made. They have been instructed that instead of blaming each other, it will be better if all the officers coordinate and work to prepare Delhi for monsoon.”

As per IMD, other than some parts of northwest India, this year's monsoon has impacted almost the entire country.

Himachal Pradesh

For the next five days, as reported by IMD, several areas of Himachal Pradesh, which is facing flash floods and heavy rainfall, are likely to receive very heavy rains.

An orange alert has been issued by IMD in the state for Tuesday and a yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday.

Shimla IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, told ANI, “There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Heavy rain alert continues at some places of the state [Himachal Pradesh].” He added that more than expected rainfall was likely in Himachal Pradesh this year.

IMD also stated that Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Solan districts were likely to receive low intensity rainfall with thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall in Himachal led to flash floods that blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala.

Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, quoted by ANI, said, “Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Till now, 9 people have lost their lives, 14 injured, 4 houses are fully damaged while 28 are partially damaged due to heavy rains. The estimated loss is approximately ₹104 crores.”

Mumbai

IMD issued an orange alert for parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. The weather department also cautioned people of possibility of very heavy rainfall up to 115.5mm over the next 24 hours spanning over Tuesday and Wednesday.

“These is a possibility of the monsoon being further enhanced over the Konkan region, including over Mumbai and satellite cities, as it marches northward. There is a chance of heavy to very heavy rain and IMD has accordingly issued warnings for Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra too,” said KS Hosalikar, a senior scientist with the IMD in Pune.

South India

As per the IMD, parts of Kerala are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 1. Along with this, isolated heavy rainfall was also likely over Coastal Karnataka till July 1. Lakshadweep is also likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The IMD has said that Kerala has received deficient rainfall until now. Dr V K Mini, director in charge, IMD, Kerala told ANI on Tuesday, “We have received only minus 65 per cent rainfall in Kerala. All the districts in Kerala have received below-normal rainfall this season so far.”

Bihar

Several areas of Bihar saw heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As per the IMD, Bihar is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with a few spells of rainfall or thundershowers on Tuesday, ANI said.

Madhya Pradesh

IMD reported on Tuesday that heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha over the next five days.

