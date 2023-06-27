Home / India News / Monsoon news LIVE updates: Parts of Delhi receive early morning showers
Jun 27, 2023 07:55 AM IST
Monsoon news LIVE: Check out the latest updates on monsoon as parts of the country receive rainfall, with several casualties reported in some states. 

Both Delhi and Mumbai received spells of rainfall in the wee hours of Tuesday as the monsoon has now covered almost 80% of the country. According to an IMD official, Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh may receive extremely heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure zone over northwest Odisha which will move in a west-northwest direction.

Hundreds of commuters were stranded on Chandigarh-Manali national highway in Himachal Pradesh till Monday evening due to landslides triggered by incessant rains. In J&K, Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut on Monday due to blockages caused by landslides, leaving many trucks stranded for hours.   

  • Jun 27, 2023 07:55 AM IST

    Watch: Delhi receives early morning showers 

    Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Tuesday morning. On Monday, muggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi even as some parts received rains, keeping the mercury in check.

    There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day with Safdarjung observatory recording a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

