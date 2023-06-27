Monsoon Fury: 4 more dead, Mandi-Kullu highway blocked for 20 hours

Hundreds of commuters, including tourists, were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides. Four more people were killed in the rain-related incidents across the state, taking the toll to six, said officials. The blocked Kullu-Manali road on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“Six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. A total of 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited,” disaster management principal secretary Onkar Chand Sharma said on Monday. “The loss due to rain is pegged at ₹3 crore. Meanwhile, 124 roads have been damaged, including two national highways,” he added.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch has been badly affected, said officials. Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and more than 200 commuters have been stranded since Sunday evening.

The highway was blocked at 4-Miles and 7-Miles in Pandoh, disrupting traffic between Mandi and Kullu. A total of 301 roads are closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers are damaged.

The alternative Mandi-Kullu route via Katola, blocked due to landslides, was opened after almost 20 hours and small vehicles are now being diverted through this stretch, said the officials of the Mandi administration. The Mandi-Pandoh stretch, which was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide, has been opened for one-way traffic, sais Mandi deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary.

Vehicles have been halted at Dadaur, Balh, Danotu, Sundernagar, Dehar, Aut, 7 Miles and Bindrabani, as rains have started again and reports of landslides are coming from other places in the district. The stretch from Mandi to Jogindernagar has been blocked for traffic at Magal near Mandi, the officials said.

The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened, they added.

Stranded tourists forced to sleep in cars

Stranded tourists had to spend the night in their cars owing to the lack of hotels nearby. “It is a nightmarish experience as we have been stuck here since yesterday evening. There are limited hotels and other accommodations available nearby,” said Mohit, a tourist from Chandigarh. The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened.

Mandi DC said that explosives were used to blast off heavy boulders as they couldn’t be removed with earth movers. Three blasts have been done and the department concerned has sought permission to carry out two more blasts.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre data, 83 roads, including two national highways, have been blocked across the state. Mandi is the most affected with 35 roads blocked in the district. As many as 23 and 10 roads are blocked in Sirmaur and Chamba districts, respectively. Seven water supply schemes have been affected and 140 power transformers were damaged due to the incessant rain. The state has experienced 114% surplus rains in last week, with Mandi getting 316% surplus rains, followed by Solan (294%) and Sirmaur (291%).

On Monday, Dharamshala was the wettest, recording 106mm rainfall.

Mandi got 56.4mm rainfall, Pandoh had 50mm, Paonta Sahib recorded 43.4mm and Nagrota Surian saw 39.2mm rain.

Wet spell till June 30, says weatherman

MeT director Surender Paul said the wet spell would continue till June 30 with a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning forecast in the next five days.

Flash floods may occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Solan, and people are advised to stay away from rivers and streams, he added.

The weather has also taken a toll on livestock as they have been washed away in the flash floods. While Koti witnessed 36.6mm rain, Jogindernagar had 36mm. Palampur recorded 32.2mm rain and Kumarsain, Baijnath, Dalhousie, and Arki saw 30.8mm, 28mm, 23mm, 20.4mm and 20mm rain, respectively.

(with agency inputs)

