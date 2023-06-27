Himalchal landslide: Mandi-Kullu highway open; Tourists' woes continue

Though the Mandi-Kullu highway was opened on Monday night after almost 20 hours, the woes of the tourists continued on Tuesday as several other key roads remained blocked after the landslide in Himachal. Tourists who made a beeline to the popular destination found themselves stuck far away from their destination as over 300 roads were closed. The rain situation will remain the same as the IMD issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours in the state. Tourists had a harrowing time on Monday waiting for the clearing of blocked Chandigarh-Manali highway.(PTI)

Himachal landslide: Latest updates on roads

1. Mandi-Kullu highway was blocked for almost 20 hours starting on Sunday. It was opened on Monday night.

2. Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 has been blocked on Tuesday morning due to a flash flood in Dared Nala.

3. Single-lane movement of traffic was restored on Chandigarh Manali National Highway in Manali on Monday.

4. Mandi-Pandoh stretch, which was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide, has been opened on Monday night.

Himachal landslide, flash flood, cloudburst: What happened in Himachal?

Sudden flooding of low-lying areas is called a flash flood which generally affects small areas. The Himachal flash flood was caused by the incessant downpour in the state. The flash flood hit the Bagiput area of Mandi district near Prashar Lake. A cloudburst also took place around Baghi Bridge in Mandi.

Landslides occurred at many places between Charmile to Satmile on the Pandoh-Mandi National Highway.

Orange alert in Himachal Pradesh

A total of 301 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh. On Monday, the administration was targetting to reopen 180 roads while 15 for today. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the state. Flash flood alerts have been issued by the administration for Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Kullu and Kangra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON