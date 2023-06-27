Home / India News / Tomato prices skyrocket across India. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Tomato prices skyrocket across India. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023 03:00 PM IST

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed in several cities in India. Check latest rates here.

There is no end to skyrocketing prices of tomato in various Indian cities. The prices have hit 100 kg per mark in prominent cities due to several factors like shortage of supply, heatwaves, monsoon deficit and even heavy rainfall destroying crops.

Delhi

In Delhi, a resident named Mohammad Raju told ANI that tomato is being sold at 80 per kg. He cited heavy rainfall which destroyed tomatoes and led to shortage of supply, hence the price rise.

Kanpur

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the wholesale price of tomatoes range from 80-90 per kg and retail shops are selling it at 100 per kg. The vegetable vendors of Kanpur told ANI that tomatoes come from Bengaluru. There has been a significant disruption in supply of tomatoes in the southern state's district like Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramanagara. A trader in Kanpur predicted that the prices can shoot up to 150 per kg in the coming days.

Tomatoes are being sold at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 per kg in several cities.
Tomatoes are being sold at 100 per kg in several cities.

Mumbai

According to a Times Now report, the maximum retail price of tomatoes has touched 100 per kg in India's financial capital. The wholesale price has reached 50 per kg.

Ajay Kedia, a Mumbai-based commodity market expert, told ANI that fewer tomatoes were sown this year. Since the price of beans last year, several farmers switched to growing beans this year, he added.

“However, a lack of monsoon rains has caused the crops to dry out and wilt. The limited supply of vegetables, particularly tomatoes are due to crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and extreme heat”, Kedia added.

ALSO READ: 'Does she eat tomatoes?': Team Uddhav's dig at Sitharaman as prices soar

Karnataka

In Bengaluru, the price of tomatoes reached the 100 per kg mark. Suraj Gaur, a resident said the price of tomato has risen from 30 per kg to 50 per kg and now it is 100.

As per database of Price Monitoring Division under the Department of Consumer Affairs, the per kilo tomato price on an average rose from 25 to 41 in the retail markets. Maximum prices of tomatoes in retail markets were in the range between 80-113, it added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tomato
tomato
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out