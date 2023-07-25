Telangana rain: Red alert issued for next three days; school timings changed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Telangana predicting a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state for the next three days, until July 28.

The swollen Godavari river following incessant rains, in Telangana’s Jagital. (PTI)

Issuing an orange alert warning on Tuesday, the Hyderabad MET department issued a red alert warning from Wednesday to Friday for several districts including Warangal, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medak, Vikarabad and Kamareddy.

The weather department stated that on Tuesday eastern districts of Telangana were likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Several districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikharabad, Sangareddy, Medchal, Medak, Kamareddy, Mehboobnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Nagarkurnol, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar.

Various areas in the State reported heavy waterlogging issues amid incessant rainfall on Tuesday.

The IMD issued orange alert for several districts, including Hyderabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kothagudem, Khammam, Jangaon, Siddipet, Warangal, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Medchal Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar.

Several districts of central and northern Telangana along with Hyderabad and its adjoining areas are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad for Tuesday and a red alert for Wednesday and Thursday. The IMD stated that all six zones of the city — Charminar, Kukatpally, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, LB Nagar and Serilingampally — will be receiving moderate rainfall with parts of the city receiving intense spells of rain.

As per an advisory issued by the Hyderabad weather department, heavy waterlogging issues are likely to occur along with traffic congestion and drainage clogging. The advisory also stated that it was likely for trees and electrical poles to get uprooted amid heavy downpours.

In the part 24 hours, Telangana's Nizamabad received the highest rainfall of 464 mm. Whereas, Hyderabad's Charminar reported 79 mm of rainfall.

School timings changed in Telangana

The Telangana Directorate of School Education (DSE) issued a notice on Monday announcing that the schools in Telangana will be functioning from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm amid heavy rainfall in the state.

While upper primary schools will continue till 4:45 pm, primary schools will end at 4:15 pm.

The announcement said, “In the case of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, there is no change in the timings of school and hence will follow the timings given in the academic calendar.”

