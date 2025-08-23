Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, road and rail routes affected

Torrential rains have disrupted normal life in parts of Rajasthan, with Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk facing a flood-like situation, officials said on Saturday. A train passes on railway tracks submerged in floodwater due to heavy rainfall, at a station, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025(PTI )

Low-lying areas have been inundated, disrupting road and rail connectivity in eastern Rajasthan, which has received most rain, and several villages have been cut off due to waterlogging.

Relief operations were carried out by the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kota on Friday, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams evacuated people from other rain-hit areas.

Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Meena is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Kota division along with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla today.

According to the MeT department, Bundi's Nainwa received the highest rainfall of 502 mm in the past 24 hours.

Several districts, including Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Jaipur, recorded over 10 cm of rainfall till Saturday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging.

A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, while an orange alert is in place for Bundi, Kota, Pali, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jalore, and Sirohi.

In the Tonk district, over 100 people were rescued by SDRF and civil defence teams from a village submerged in water in Niwai’s Banasthali.

District Collector Kalpana Agrawal, SP Rajesh Meena, and other officials visited the affected areas.

In Kota, movement on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was halted, and barricades were put up at Karadia toll plaza.

In Bundi, soil erosion under the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near Laban affected the movement of some trains. The Jaipur-Kota highway was also waterlogged near Deoli in Tonk.

The Chambal river in Dholpur district flowed two metres above the danger mark. Jaipur also received heavy showers on Saturday morning.

In Churu's Sujangarh, rainwater entered shops.

Authorities opened six gates of the Bisalpur dam and two gates of the Kota barrage to release excess water.