Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana, IMD issues alert

Heavy to very heavy rains continued to lash different parts of Telangana on Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued an orange alert for different parts of the state for another two days.

People wade through the waterlogged street amid heavy rainfall, at Malakpet, in Hyderabad on July 24, 2023. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Very heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated places in Mulugu district with Venkatapuram recording 193.6 mm rainfall, followed by 187.5 mm at Karkagudem and 137.8 mm at Charla, both in Bhadradri Kothagudem district since 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall also occurred at isolated places in Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet and Wanaparthy districts, an IMD report said on Wednesday evening.

IMD has also warned of extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts of Telangana in the next 48 hours.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours is likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem , Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heavy rain very likely to occur on Thursday and Friday at a few places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu districts of Telangana. “Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with Gusty winds(40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Telangana,” the IMD bulletin said.

The capital city of Hyderabad also witnessed heavy drizzle throughout the day on Wednesday and the state Met department warned that there might be heavy rains overnight. “The intense spell of rain might last till Friday,” the bulletin from the Met department said.

Due to heavy rains, the Telangana government has announced holidays for educational institutions all over the state on Wednesday and Thursday, as a precautionary measure. The government also asked the private offices and institutions, including IT companies, to follow staggered timings for their employees, to avoid traffic snarls on the roads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, too, has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, the Met department bulletin from Amaravati said.

While Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district and Nuziveedu in Eluru district logged rainfall of 120 mm each, Eluru witnessed 110 mm rainfall, followed by Chintur in Alluri Sitaramaraju district and Machilipatnam in Krishna district recording 100 mm each.

The Met department forecast extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm in a 24-hour period) on Thursday at a few places in Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Guntur and Krishna districts, including very heavy rainfall in Prakasam, Bapatla, West Godavari and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to the squally weather, with the wind speed expected to reach up to 45-55 km per hour and likely to rise to 65 kmph, over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail