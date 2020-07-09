Heavy rains in NE and east India to trigger floods; widespread rains to start over NW India, warns IMD

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:42 IST

Extremely heavy rain, measuring over 20 centimetres (cm) in a day, is likely to impact several parts of the north-east and eastern parts of the country, which could trigger floods, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Widespread and heavy rains are also likely to begin in several parts of north-western parts of the country from Thursday due to a convergence of moisture carrying winds from the Arabian Sea.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) authorities have also issued a flood alert in districts along rivers in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Wednesday.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift gradually northwards along the foothills of the Himalayas during the next 24 hours.

The convergence of south-westerlies and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal over the north-east and eastern India will lead to very heavy rain.

The convergence of south-westerlies and southerly winds from the Arabian Sea is also likely to bring widespread and heavy rain over north-western parts of the country from Thursday onwards.

Widespread rainfall is expected over the western Himalayan region, northern parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states due to the present weather systems.

Extremely heavy rain is also very likely over Uttarakhand over the weekend; over eastern UP, Bihar on Friday and Saturday; sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh from Thursday till Saturday, IMD said in its bulletin on Thursday.

IMD has issued a red category warning for the entire north-east, Bihar, and parts of UP from Thursday until Saturday.

A red category warning implies that local authorities should take action to prevent rain and flood-related disasters.

“The Brahmaputra river is continuing to be in spate all through its reach from Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district to Dhubri in lower Assam. Its tributaries such as Jia Bharali, Burhi Dihing, Desang, Dikhow, and Beki are also flowing in severe flood situations. There is a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Baksa, Nalbari, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, and Dhubri districts in Assam and in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts in north Bengal and in Siang, Lohit, Anjaw districts of Arunachal Pradesh and in all the four districts of Sikkim,” the CWC said in its bulletin.