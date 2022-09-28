Heavy rains lash T’gana, IMD alert sounded in Hyd

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana in since Monday evening, owing to surface circulation formed over western central Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas, bringing normal life to a halt.

An official bulletin from Telangana state development and planning society on Tuesday said Nandanam village in Yadadri Bhongir district received a maximum rainfall of 171.8 mm, followed by 132.3 mm at Lokeshwaram and 125 mm at Ponkal village – both in Nirmal district - in the past 24 hours.

Many other parts in the state received rainfall ranging from a minimum 80 mm to 114 mm during this period.

Though the intensity of the rainfall reduced on Tuesday, several areas continued to report moderate rainfall till evening.

While Ramannapet in Yadadri Bhongir distict received rainfall of 100.2 mm till evening, Golkonda fort area in Hyderabad reported 92.6 mm, 79 mm at Uppal in Medchal Malkajgiri district and 76.8 mm at Asifabad in Kumaram Bheem district.

In the capital city of Hyderabad, heavy rain, accompanied by gale and thunderstorms, were reported in many areas including Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Nampally, Koti, Abids, Sultan Bazar, Begumbazar, Basheer Bagh, Afzal Ganj, Malakpet, Dilsukh Nagar, Chaitanya Puri, Kothapet and LB Nagar leading to massive traffic jams and waterlogging.

The India meteorological department, Hyderabad Centre, issued an orange alert for September 27 and 28 for Hyderabad and yellow alert for various districts in the state.

