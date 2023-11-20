Heavy rains likely in Tamil Nadu for a week, IMD issues alert

Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecast very heavy rain at isolated places in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts for Monday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu received rainfall on Sunday and the meteorological department has forecast rains for the next one week across the state.

An orange alert was issued for Ramanathapuram district which received heavy rainfall and yellow alert for eight other districts, weather department officials said.

Thiruvarur district received the highest rainfall at 11 cm while Chennai got traces of rain.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecast very heavy rain at isolated places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts for Monday. “Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nnadu and Karaikal. Thunderstorm and lightning is also likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” RMC bulletin said.

“In Chennai for the next 48 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, deputy director general at RMC, Chennai.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka lay over the Comorin area and extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

No major havoc was reported except for water stagnation across the affected districts. Chief minister M K Stalin has deputed a minister to each of the delta districts such as Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Myladuthirai. About 400 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel have been positioned in the districts of Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Trichy, and 200 in Chennai for rescue operations.

After a low rainfall in October, Tamil Nadu had reported a 42% deficit rainfall. In October, Tamil Nadu recorded 98.7mm. Chennai receives an average of 375mm rainfall in November but it received 74.3mm during the same period, which is 73% below normal.

