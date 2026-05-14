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Heavy security at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai following internal split

The party is currently facing a significant internal rift, with one faction led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and a dissident group.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 10:58 am IST
PTI |
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The AIADMK headquarters here came under heavy police security on Thursday following the widening rift in the party.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during the floor test proceedings to prove the strength of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government, at Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Chennai.(PTI)

Additional police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent a recurrence of the violent clashes that erupted between rival factions in 2022. The violence had led to the premises being ransacked.

The party is currently facing a significant internal rift, with one faction led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and a dissident group headed by C Ve Shanugm and S P Velumani.

The divide became evident after the floor test held in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday. The ruling TVK saw its tally rise to 144 in the 234-member House after 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs aligned with the Velumani-Shanmugam camp cross-voted in its favour.

 
tamil nadu assembly chennai aiadmk
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