Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue in western India

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa as well as at isolated places in Odisha, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, coastal and south interior Karnataka, and Telangana on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are very likely in isolated places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “...with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh,” the IMD said.

It added squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely in the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka coasts. “Strong winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over west-central and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea. Strong winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over east-central Arabian Sea.”

IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely in the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along and off Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh coasts, central Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Marathawada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, north interior Karnataka and Kerala.